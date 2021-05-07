Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Has $144,000 Holdings in Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:VCF)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:VCF) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,435 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its stake in Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 158,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE VCF opened at $14.53 on Friday. Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.32.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

About Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc It is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in un-insured, investment grade, tax-exempt Colorado municipal obligations, including airport revenue bonds, city general obligation bonds, continuing care/retirement revenue bonds, convention center/auditorium/hotel revenue bonds, dedicated tax and fees revenue bonds, higher education revenue bonds, hospital revenue bonds, municipal lease revenue bonds, parking revenue bonds, political subdivision general obligation bonds, pre-refunded bonds, school district general obligation bonds, school district revenue bonds, turnpike/toll road revenue bonds, and water and sewer revenue bonds.

