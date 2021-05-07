Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $550,000 Investment in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,000 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 34.2% in the first quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 6,575 shares of the airline’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 57.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,986 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $714,000. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 60.5% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 13,972 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 5,269 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LUV. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.70.

In other news, COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 32,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $1,823,183.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 262,319 shares in the company, valued at $14,705,603.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $964,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,144,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,225,340. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LUV opened at $60.79 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.75, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The business’s revenue was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

