Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the first quarter worth $103,000. Astor Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the fourth quarter worth $270,000.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF stock opened at $23.81 on Friday. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a twelve month low of $17.62 and a twelve month high of $30.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.59.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

