Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FXI. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000.

FXI opened at $46.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.88. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.34 and a 52-week high of $54.53.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

