ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 16,421 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 320,390 shares.The stock last traded at $75.22 and had previously closed at $74.58.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACMR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ACM Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.04.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $45.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.90 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Tracy Liu sold 400 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David H. Wang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total value of $4,596,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,234 shares in the company, valued at $19,968,149.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,428 shares of company stock valued at $10,741,561. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in ACM Research by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in ACM Research in the fourth quarter valued at $2,993,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research during the first quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ACM Research by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.23% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

