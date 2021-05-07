Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.25 EPS

Posted by on May 7th, 2021

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.71) by $1.25, Fidelity Earnings reports. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 29.71%.

ACOR stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.60. 161,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,310. Acorda Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $9.84. The stock has a market cap of $43.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

ACOR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acorda Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Acorda Therapeutics from $5.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Selincro for the treatment of alcohol dependence; and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Earnings History for Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit