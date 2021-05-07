Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.25 EPS

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.71) by $1.25, Fidelity Earnings reports. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 29.71%.

ACOR stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.60. 161,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,310. Acorda Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $9.84. The stock has a market cap of $43.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

ACOR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acorda Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Acorda Therapeutics from $5.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Selincro for the treatment of alcohol dependence; and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

