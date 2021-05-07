Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $120.00. The stock had previously closed at $88.69, but opened at $93.18. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Activision Blizzard shares last traded at $91.47, with a volume of 444,165 shares.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.04.

In other news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $72.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.59 and its 200-day moving average is $89.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

