Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.94% and a negative net margin of 3,858.14%.

ADAP traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,227,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,740. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $13.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.25 and a 200 day moving average of $5.30. The company has a market cap of $743.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

