ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.54 EPS

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.54, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of ADC Therapeutics stock traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $23.59. The company had a trading volume of 275,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,297. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00. ADC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $21.16 and a 1 year high of $56.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.89 and a 200-day moving average of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 15.55 and a current ratio of 15.55.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADCT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ADC Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

