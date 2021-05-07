Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.76

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.76 and last traded at $9.76, with a volume of 8140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

Several research firms have recently commented on AGRO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded Adecoagro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -30.91 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average is $7.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $233.38 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adecoagro S.A. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AJO LP acquired a new position in Adecoagro in the 1st quarter valued at about $386,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Adecoagro in the 1st quarter valued at about $496,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Adecoagro in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,383,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Adecoagro by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 59,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Adecoagro by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 129,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 16,171 shares in the last quarter. 53.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adecoagro Company Profile (NYSE:AGRO)

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as in sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

