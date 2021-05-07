Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.55 EPS

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Adient had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

Shares of ADNT opened at $48.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. Adient has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $50.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Adient from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Adient from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Adient from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.73.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

