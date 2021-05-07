ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Receives $11.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.53.

ADT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of ADT in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ADT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of ADT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $10.75 in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Get ADT alerts:

In other ADT news, EVP David W. Smail acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $48,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 407,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,845,384.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James David Devries purchased 143,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,918,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,937,336.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of ADT by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,526 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of ADT by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 40,715 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its position in shares of ADT by 1.0% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 400,590 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of ADT by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,345 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADT traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.73. The company had a trading volume of 61,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,257,013. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.41. ADT has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.36.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.21). ADT had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ADT will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -155.56%.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.