ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Posted by on May 7th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) will report $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ADTRAN’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. ADTRAN reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 250%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ADTRAN will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ADTRAN.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 3.33%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $20.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its stake in ADTRAN by 6.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ADTRAN during the fourth quarter worth about $3,653,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ADTRAN by 427.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in ADTRAN by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 826,840 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,212,000 after buying an additional 122,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,112,503 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,742,000 after purchasing an additional 100,533 shares during the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADTN traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.35. 7,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,538. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.60. ADTRAN has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $19.41. The firm has a market cap of $938.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.38 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3,600.00%.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

Comments


