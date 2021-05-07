Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ ADVM traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $3.78. 3,342,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,735,425. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.72. Adverum Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, CEO Laurent Fischer purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,764.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Leone D. Patterson sold 12,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $176,715.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

ADVM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday. Lifesci Capital downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $21.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.69.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

