Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ ADVM traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $3.78. 3,342,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,735,425. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.72. Adverum Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98.
In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, CEO Laurent Fischer purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,764.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Leone D. Patterson sold 12,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $176,715.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.
ADVM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday. Lifesci Capital downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $21.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.69.
About Adverum Biotechnologies
Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.
