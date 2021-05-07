AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LEG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,189,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,015,000 after buying an additional 42,224 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,013,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,186,000 after purchasing an additional 270,111 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 65.5% during the first quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,800,000 after purchasing an additional 752,559 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,616,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,616,000 after purchasing an additional 7,357 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,476,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,388,000 after purchasing an additional 398,194 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

In related news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $428,531.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,804.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leggett & Platt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

NYSE LEG opened at $56.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.61. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $57.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.