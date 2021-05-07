AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 440.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $7,430,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,599,663.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,046,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EXR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.08.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $145.56 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.86 and a 12 month high of $149.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.97%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.