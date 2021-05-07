AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,352 Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 3D L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1,373.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 22,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 21,102 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JQUA opened at $39.62 on Friday. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $27.34 and a 52 week high of $39.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.59 and its 200-day moving average is $36.25.

