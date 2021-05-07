Aeron Price Reaches $0.0584 on Top Exchanges (ARNX)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. During the last week, Aeron has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar. Aeron has a market cap of $1.17 million and $111,895.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeron coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0584 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aeron alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.25 or 0.00086724 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00020602 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00063175 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $454.17 or 0.00783816 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.93 or 0.00101707 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,236.09 or 0.09036627 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00046476 BTC.

About Aeron

ARNX is a coin. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero . The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Aeron Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aeron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.