Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Posted by on May 7th, 2021

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Agenus stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,247,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,429,403. Agenus has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.86.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Agenus in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

