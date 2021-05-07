Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $310.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $295.00. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on APD. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.00.

NYSE:APD opened at $293.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $284.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.58. Air Products and Chemicals has a twelve month low of $219.52 and a twelve month high of $327.89. The stock has a market cap of $64.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 55.2% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 16,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,335,000. Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 3,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

