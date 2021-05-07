Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) PT Raised to $130.00 at KeyCorp

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its price target increased by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.99% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $110.18 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $92.64 and a 52-week high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.73.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $842.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,668 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $154,990.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,147.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 10,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total transaction of $985,300.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,874.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,888 shares of company stock valued at $4,871,957. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,187 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 673,112 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $70,670,000 after buying an additional 15,054 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 7,436 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

