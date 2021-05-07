Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Receives Buy Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their buy rating on shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) in a research note released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.50.

Shares of AKAM traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.90. 64,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,060,459. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.73. Akamai Technologies has a 1-year low of $92.64 and a 1-year high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total value of $985,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,874.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $154,990.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,030 shares in the company, valued at $746,147.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,888 shares of company stock worth $4,871,957. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,477 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,512 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,171 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

