Alan Douglas Brimacombe Sells 500,000 Shares of Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP) Stock

Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP) insider Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.15, for a total value of C$2,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,824,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$96,945,145.

Alan Douglas Brimacombe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rupert Resources alerts:

On Wednesday, April 28th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 250,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.60, for a total value of C$1,150,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 6,600 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.58, for a total value of C$30,228.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 3,300 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.52, for a total value of C$14,916.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 15,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.50, for a total value of C$67,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 9,700 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.20, for a total value of C$40,740.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 2,800 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.10, for a total value of C$11,480.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 6,500 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.35, for a total value of C$28,275.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 4,600 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total value of C$19,090.00.

On Friday, March 26th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 1,800 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.80, for a total value of C$6,840.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 700 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.89, for a total value of C$2,723.00.

Shares of RUP traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$5.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,238. Rupert Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.80 and a one year high of C$6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a current ratio of 8.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$868.95 million and a PE ratio of -106.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.68.

Several brokerages have commented on RUP. Eight Capital lowered their price target on Rupert Resources from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.50 price target on Rupert Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Rupert Resources Company Profile

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 300 square kilometers land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and the Gold Centre property, which is located in the Balmer Township, Red Lake mining division of Ontario.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Rupert Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rupert Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.