Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.08.

ALK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

In other Alaska Air Group news, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $59,840.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,244.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $356,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,221 shares of company stock valued at $6,476,419. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 450.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 112,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after buying an additional 92,276 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the third quarter worth $2,247,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 69.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 35,371 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 8.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the third quarter worth $486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

ALK traded up $0.86 on Friday, reaching $67.90. The company had a trading volume of 828,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,855. Alaska Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.39 and a fifty-two week high of $74.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.50 and its 200 day moving average is $56.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.52 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post -10.43 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

