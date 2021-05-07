Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.57 EPS

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.57), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 751.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.22%.

NASDAQ:ALBO traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.91. The company had a trading volume of 136,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,730. Albireo Pharma has a 52-week low of $22.08 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.02. The company has a market capitalization of $574.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 13.51, a current ratio of 13.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In related news, insider Jan Mattsson sold 31,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $1,159,669.50. Insiders sold 32,374 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,686 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALBO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albireo Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

