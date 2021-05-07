Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:ALDX traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.48. 1,311,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,210,809. The company has a market capitalization of $593.35 million, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.86. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 13.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.82 and a 200 day moving average of $9.94.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALDX shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.63.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 1,200,000 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

