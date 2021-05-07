Alembic Global Advisors Boosts Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target to $200.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price objective lifted by Alembic Global Advisors from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Alembic Global Advisors currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Celanese in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $156.88.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $168.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.60. Celanese has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $168.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Celanese will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total transaction of $922,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,864.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CE. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Celanese by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,691,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,743,000 after purchasing an additional 13,424 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Celanese by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,262,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,956,000 after purchasing an additional 27,580 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter worth $207,356,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 296.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 713,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,718,000 after acquiring an additional 533,403 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 704,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,562,000 after acquiring an additional 95,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

