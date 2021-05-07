Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Acquired by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 12.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $10,687,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,343,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALXN. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.70.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $169.86 on Friday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $172.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.82. The firm has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

