Alexis M. Herman Sells 221 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Stock

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Director Alexis M. Herman sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total value of $24,011.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of ETR stock opened at $107.63 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.78 and a 12 month high of $113.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.44.
Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Entergy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Entergy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Entergy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Entergy by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on ETR shares. Vertical Research raised Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.73.
Entergy Company Profile
Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.
See Also: Balance Sheet
Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.