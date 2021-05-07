Alexis M. Herman Sells 221 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Stock

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Director Alexis M. Herman sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total value of $24,011.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $107.63 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.78 and a 12 month high of $113.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.44.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.37%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Entergy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Entergy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Entergy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Entergy by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ETR shares. Vertical Research raised Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.73.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

