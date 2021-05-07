Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Price Target Raised to C$146.00 at Raymond James

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James to C$146.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

AQN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, CSFB set a C$17.50 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.42.

Shares of AQN traded up C$0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$19.35. 1,512,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,090,658. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$20.67. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of C$16.85 and a 12-month high of C$22.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.49.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$641.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$625.96 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

