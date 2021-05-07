Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) PT Raised to $715.00

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $693.00 to $715.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $622.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $584.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology has a 12-month low of $195.56 and a 12-month high of $647.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $571.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $533.66.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The business had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 2,500 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.01, for a total value of $1,530,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total transaction of $9,369,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,664,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,920,924 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $309,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1,059.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,838,000 after purchasing an additional 24,670 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

