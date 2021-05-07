Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Trading Down 6.5%

Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) dropped 6.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.92 and last traded at $25.14. Approximately 9,924 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 553,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.89.

ALHC has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Michael Curtis Foster sold 50,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $855,687.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,132,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,063,206.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 716,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $12,060,781.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 806,386 shares of company stock worth $13,571,476.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,316,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,875,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.70% of Alignment Healthcare at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.