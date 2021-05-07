Alleghany (NYSE:Y) Issues Earnings Results

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $5.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alleghany had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.99 EPS.

Y stock traded up $26.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $729.80. 99,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,246. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $659.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $617.11. Alleghany has a 1 year low of $434.53 and a 1 year high of $737.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.29 and a beta of 0.67.

Y has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

