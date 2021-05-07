Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Given New $27.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

ATI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegheny Technologies from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays raised Allegheny Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.83.

NYSE:ATI opened at $24.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Allegheny Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $24.77.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of Allegheny Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 8,233 shares of Allegheny Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $167,459.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 206,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,722.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,433 shares of company stock worth $729,459 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 310.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $180,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $196,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

