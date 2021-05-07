Allen Capital Group LLC Sells 86 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Allen Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 4,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 1,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 44,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,556,000 after buying an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth $4,855,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,730,628.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,040 shares in the company, valued at $40,146,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,042,390.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,527,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,195 shares of company stock worth $6,774,381 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $370.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $334.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $282.88 and a one year high of $375.93. The stock has a market cap of $59.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 27.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $390.08.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

