ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. ALLETE’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:ALE traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,299. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.23. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.43. ALLETE has a 1-year low of $48.22 and a 1-year high of $72.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 75.68%.

ALE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ALLETE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on ALLETE from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

