Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) PT Raised to $126.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $114.00 to $126.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ADS has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an in-line rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $152.80.

NYSE ADS traded up $4.33 on Thursday, hitting $125.01. The stock had a trading volume of 20,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,173. Alliance Data Systems has a 52-week low of $35.13 and a 52-week high of $125.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.84 and a 200-day moving average of $84.57.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $3.10. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,685,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 141.7% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,018,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,228,000 after purchasing an additional 597,074 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 375.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,723,000 after purchasing an additional 338,137 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,176,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,489,000 after purchasing an additional 296,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 407.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 363,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,915,000 after purchasing an additional 291,796 shares during the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

