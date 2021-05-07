Alliance Global Partners Begins Coverage on Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG)

Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on Aurora Mobile in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:JG traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.19. 13,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,835,417. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.86. Aurora Mobile has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.48 million, a PE ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 1.50.

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.24 million during the quarter. Aurora Mobile had a negative return on equity of 37.58% and a negative net margin of 32.00%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aurora Mobile stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 0.26% of Aurora Mobile at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aurora Mobile

Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile big data solutions platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers targeted marketing, market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence services. Its developer services provide core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, short message service, verification, and device connection.

