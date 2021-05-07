Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.
Shares of ARLP stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.83. The stock had a trading volume of 10,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,303. Alliance Resource Partners has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $6.68. The firm has a market cap of $741.55 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Nikulski Financial Inc. bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.25% of the company’s stock.
About Alliance Resource Partners
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Minerals. It produces a range of thermal and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents.
