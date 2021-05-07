Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of ARLP stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.83. The stock had a trading volume of 10,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,303. Alliance Resource Partners has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $6.68. The firm has a market cap of $741.55 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). Alliance Resource Partners had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Nikulski Financial Inc. bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Minerals. It produces a range of thermal and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents.

