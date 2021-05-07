AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

AlloVir stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.85. The company had a trading volume of 171,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,840. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.70. AlloVir has a 52 week low of $18.15 and a 52 week high of $48.96.

In other news, CAO Brett R. Hagen sold 800 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $34,512.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,793,962.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brett R. Hagen sold 2,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $93,774.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,988.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 312,884 shares of company stock worth $10,694,114 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALVR shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AlloVir from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AlloVir from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AlloVir from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on AlloVir from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

AlloVir Company Profile

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

