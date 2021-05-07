Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) PT Raised to $16.00

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) had its price target upped by SVB Leerink from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Argus reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an underweight rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

MDRX stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.24. 89,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,904,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $17.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -52.93, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.79.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $943,200.00. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $251,250.00. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 94,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 209,384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.