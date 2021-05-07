Allworth Financial LP Buys 201 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,554 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in FedEx were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 5,209 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 61,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $16,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.56.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $310.96 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $103.40 and a 1-year high of $311.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $283.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.60. The company has a market capitalization of $82.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In related news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,266 shares of company stock valued at $42,499,757 over the last quarter. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

