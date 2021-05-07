Allworth Financial LP Decreases Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 58,151 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 37,465 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 15,213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 24,589.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,125,594 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $72,815,000 after buying an additional 1,121,035 shares during the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $79.74 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $50.86 and a 52-week high of $80.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.54 and a 200 day moving average of $64.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $229.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $76,256,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,114,835.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,508,000 shares of company stock worth $306,882,810. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.81.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

