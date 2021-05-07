Allworth Financial LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

VBK stock opened at $273.36 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $168.69 and a 1-year high of $304.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.80.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

