Allworth Financial LP Has $1.70 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 11.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 103,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,502,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 85,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $77.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The firm has a market cap of $196.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

