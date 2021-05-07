Allworth Financial LP Raises Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 11.9% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $49.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.85. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.48, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

