Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,216 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 63.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Norges Bank bought a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $666,341,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $593,993,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,166,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $498,198,000 after buying an additional 287,193 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CSX by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,787,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in CSX by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,568,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $323,814,000 after purchasing an additional 578,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSX. Vertical Research initiated coverage on CSX in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upped their target price on CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $102.56 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $103.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.66.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

In related news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 1,411,705 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total value of $142,483,385.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,431.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 500,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total value of $50,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,859.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,001,520 shares of company stock valued at $201,920,643. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

