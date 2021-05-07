Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,187 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MO. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 62.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO opened at $49.49 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.85.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

MO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Argus downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.