Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $2,800.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital raised shares of Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2,525.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,473.33.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $17.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,355.27. 56,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,775,590. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,201.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,929.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,323.30 and a twelve month high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,302,309,000 after purchasing an additional 112,807 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534,862 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,523,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Alphabet by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after acquiring an additional 697,236 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.