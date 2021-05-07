Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Upgraded by China Renaissance Securities to Buy

China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3,000.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $1,477.00.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective (up previously from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,473.33.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,337.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,323.30 and a twelve month high of $2,431.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,201.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,929.87.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Corundum Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

